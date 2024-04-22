West Bengal SSC Scam: Calcutta HC Cancels All 2016 Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Appointments Orders CBI Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "West Bengal school jobs: Calcutta HC has asked the CBI to conduct further probe into the 2016 selection irregularities, according to PTI. The hearing of the matter concluded on March 20 CBI earlier arrested former education minister Partha Chatterjee and some officials from the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) for a suspected scam, following an order from the high court candidates who had cleared the State Level Selection Test 2016 exam and did not get jobs filed petitions. Retired Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay earlier led a court that ordered a CBI investigation into claimed issues with the hiring process. The high court also decided to terminate the jobs of several teaching and non-teaching staff after discovering irregularities, upon retirement, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is all set to contest from Tamluk in the Lok Sabha Elections.(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

MENAFN22042024007365015876ID1108121312