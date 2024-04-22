Supreme Court Permits Termination Of 30-Week Pregnancy For Minor Rape Victim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on 22 April has permited 14-year-old alleged rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy.
MENAFN22042024007365015876ID1108121309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.