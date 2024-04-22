               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Supreme Court Permits Termination Of 30-Week Pregnancy For Minor Rape Victim


4/22/2024 2:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on 22 April has permited 14-year-old alleged rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy.

