AGF Trophy Award Presented At Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the final day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cupcompetition in Baku, the AGF Trophy award was presented, Azernews reports.

The AGF Trophy cup was awarded to the gymnast from Germany DarjaVarfolomeev.

Traditionally, the trophy is awarded to the athlete and the teamwith the highest score for the performance.

The award was presented by the Secretary General of theAzerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzada.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup took place at theNational Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 19 through April 21 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in thecompetition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exerciseprograms.