DGCA, ICAO Discuss Cooperation In Aviation Field

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) - Head of Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah discussed on Sunday cooperation in aviation security and air navigation, with the Regional Director of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the Middle East Mohammad Abu baker.

During the meeting, they discussed topics related to safety, Aviation security, and Air navigation, as well as the positive levels that Kuwait has reached by achieving safety standards in all sectors in accordance with ICAO requirements, according to a press statement by DGCA.

The statement quoted Sheikh Humoud Al-Mubarak as he emphasized on the rewarding cooperation between Kuwait and ICAO, noting to the inspection carried out by ICAO regarding safety, security and navigation, which extends for four days, will have a positive impact on Kuwait to be among the ranks of developed countries, whether in the region or the world. (end)

