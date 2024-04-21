Moi Receives Residency Law Violators Twice Daily For Adjustment Of Status

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced morning and evening times for residency law violators to facilitate their departure or adjustment of status, starting Sunday.

Individuals seeking to adjust their status in the country can visit the Residency Affairs Department in their governorate during working hours from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media said in a press statement.

Additionally, violators seeking to leave the country with valid passports or new travel documents can register them at the Residency Affairs Departments in Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Al-Farwaniya governorates, it added.

Violators wishing to leave the country with valid passports already registered in MoI's system do not need to report to the administration, it explained.

Earlier, MoI permitted residency violators to rectify their status by paying fines between March 17th and June 17th, according to specified regulations and procedures. (end)

