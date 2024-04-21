IPL 2024: KKR Batters Dominate RCB With Explosive Batting Display At Eden Gardens (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In yet another display of attacking batting display, Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelmed Royal Challengers Bangalore with a formidable 200+ total at Eden Gardens. Opting to bat first, KKR's innings was ignited by Phil Salt's explosive knock of 48 runs off just 14 balls during the Powerplay. The Englishman's onslaught included a blistering 28-run over off Lockie Ferguson, comprising 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. Despite Sunil Narine's initial struggle with timing, he and Salt swiftly amassed 56 runs together before Mohammed Siraj claimed Salt's wicket in the 5th over.

Yash Dayal then struck in the final over of the field restrictions, dismissing Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, leaving KKR at 75/3 after 6 overs. Venkatesh Iyer contributed with some elegant shots before falling to Cameron Green's short delivery, who earlier took a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Raghuvanshi. Captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a composed half-century, while Rinku Singh and Andre Russell provided valuable support.

Despite Karn Sharma's economical spell, RCB's bowlers struggled to contain KKR's batting onslaught, allowing them to post a daunting total of 222/6. While Green and Dayal claimed a couple of wickets each for RCB, Siraj and Ferguson managed to pick up one wicket apiece amidst conceding a few runs.

