Railway Protection Force Of NFR Rescues 654 Minors Among 755 People

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 21 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) unit of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rescued 755 persons including 654 minors from April 2023 till March 31, this year, according to data made available on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De said that 654 minors including 245 girls were rescued in coordination with Government Railway Police and Childline/NGOs in the jurisdiction of the NFR.

The RPF during the same period also rescued 69 women and arrested 12 human traffickers and 32 more people (25 minor boys, 4 minor girls, 2 male and one female) were rescued from them.

The RPF personnel also rescued 16 minors during checking and drives conducted from April 13 to 19 at different trains and railway stations under NFR jurisdiction.

The CPRO said that preventive measures are being taken to take action in case children in need of care and protection are found in trains and railway premises.

He said that the RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without guardians.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.