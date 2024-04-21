'As Long As There Is Sun & Moon, No One Can Change Constitution', Ajit Pawar Slams Opposition

(MENAFN- IANS) Amravati (Maharashtra), April 21 (IANS) NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday criticised the Opposition over its repeated "Constitution will be changed if the BJP-led NDA government comes to power for the third time" remark, saying "as long as there is Sun and Moon, no one can change the Constitution".

"The Opposition does not have development-related issues to take up with the voters and therefore, they make statements that the Constitution will be changed. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has given one of the best Constitutions for a country. As long as there is Sun and Moon, no one can change the Constitution," Ajit Pawar said at a rally while campaigning for BJP candidate Navneet Kaur-Rana in Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

The Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister also spoke on constitutional amendments, highlighting the stark difference between 'amending the Constitution' and 'changing the Constitution'.

Ajit Pawar exhorted the workers to work hard for the victory of Navneet Kaur-Rana. She was elected as an Independent in the 2019 elections and is now contesting as BJP nominee.

"We are confident that she will win again," he said.

Ajit Pawar, during his speech, in a gaffe, asked the people to vote for Clock (NCP's poll symbol). However, after realising the goof up, he called upon the people at the rally to vote for Lotus (BJP poll symbol).