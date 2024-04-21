Ukraine Needs Patriot Systems And Fighter Jets Right Now Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Patriot is an air defense system only when it is operational, and Ukrainians need it now.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"'Patriots can only be called air defense systems if they work and save lives rather than standing immobile somewhere in storage bases. Modern fighter jets are required where modernity is put to the test and it is determined whether children and grandchildren of today's generations will live in peace and security. The democratic world has the strength to defeat Russian terror,” Zelensky stated.

He called on partners“not be afraid of its own power and instead work to practically protect life”.

"'Patriots need to be in Ukrainian hands right now. Modern fighter jets are needed in Ukrainian skies. Russian missiles and Iranian Shahed drones must be defeated so that in the future, ruins cannot triumph over life anywhere,” the head of state stressed.

“We can only effectively combat terror by working together and taking joint steps. And I am grateful to every country and leader who has already recognized this. I thank everyone who demonstrates leadership in supporting Ukraine,” Zelensly added.

As reported, during an urgent meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs at least seven more Patriot or similar air defense systems for defense.

Photo: President's Office