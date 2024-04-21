Entrance Fee For Jordanians To Petra Unchanged At JD1-PDTRA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Apr. 21 (Petra) - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Petra Development & Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Dr. Ismail Abu Amoud, said the package of the PDTRA's discounts for Petra's entry tickets and services to the archaeological site will contribute to revive the region's tourism activity.In remarks to "Petra" on Sunday, he noted entry tickets for Jordanians remained unchanged at JD1, while the PDTRA added a service fee for foreigners residing in the Kingdom worth JD9, which makes the entry and services levies for resident foreign nationalities at JD10.Abu Amoud added that the offer on tickets is "temporary" and purchase is available for travel agencies for more than a day to meet their ticket needs, which are now sold for non-Arab foreign nationalities at JD45 for one day, JD47 for two days, and JD50 for three days.The PDTRA, he said, reduced the service fee for Arab visitors to JD9 as of May 1, 2024, which makes the unchanged value of the Petra entry ticket, including the service levy, at JD30 for one day, JD35 for two days, and JD40 for three days.Meanwhile, he noted ticket price for one-day visitors without an overnight stay will remain at JD90, adding that exemption for guests, accompanied by dependents below 12 years old, and group trips for students of Jordanian universities and schools, will remain unchanged.