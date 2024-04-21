Premier League: Arsenal Beat Wolves 2-0 To Return To Top

(MENAFN- IANS) Wolverhampton (UK), April 21 (IANS) Goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard were enough to see Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League table as the Gunners claimed a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Leandro Trossard sliced in on the cusp of half-time and Martin Odegaard rounded things off in stoppage time as the Gunners bounced back from last Sunday's defeat to Aston Villa and their UEFA Champions League exit in midweek.

With Manchester City not in action this weekend due to their FA Cup semi-final commitments, Mikel Arteta's team took full advantage to return to the summit, with five games remaining, reports Premier League.

Arsenal face Chelsea next, but will go into that match on Tuesday with a one-point advantage over Man City, while Liverpool will hope to keep the pace by beating Fulham on Sunday.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, the Trossard struck just before the end of the opening 45 when his miscued effort flew into the top corner of the net to score his 14th goal of the campaign, and the skipper got on target in stoppage-time to calm any Gooner nerves.

A fine save from David Raya that tipped a Joao Gomes shot onto the post was Arsenal's only real moment of danger in the game, and a club-record sixth successive clean sheet on their league travels ensured they got the result required to return to top spot and move on from our European exit in the week.