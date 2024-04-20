Israel Destroys Largest Pharmaceutical Facility In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 20 (Petra) -- An Israeli sir strike destroyed the largest pharmaceutical factory in the Gaza Strip, the municipality of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza said Saturday."This deliberate targeting of the health system is part of an Israeli policy to empty the Gaza Strip and make it unlivable, and is a continuation of the cycle of destruction of all sectors that sustain Palestinian presence in this land," the municipality said in a statement.It said the systematic targeting by air strikes of the health system in the Gaza Strip began with putting hospitals and health centers out of service during an incursion into the eastern part of Deir al-Balah.