Pinarayi Vijayan Is A 'Coward', Lives In Perpetual 'Fear' Of PM Modi: Lop Satheesan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, April 20 (IANS) Kerala Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V. D. Satheesan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a“coward” who lives in“perpetual fear” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Vijayan lives in perpetual fear of PM Modi because of numerous scams in which he is involved. His only agenda is to appease PM Modi that is why he is continuously attacking Rahul Gandhi,” Satheesan said while talking to media persons.

He said that during the CPI-M Kannur meeting in 2022, all CPI-M leaders attacked PM Modi however the Chief Minister kept mum and did not say anything against the Prime Minister.“It proves beyond doubt that Vijayan is a coward who tries to show he is bold,” the LoP said.

He alleged that Kerala Police is taking action against all those who criticise Prime Minister Modi on social media.

“A case has been registered against Congress leader Shama Mohammed for criticising PM Modi. Such things do not even happen in BJP-ruled states,” the LoP said.

The Kerala Chief Minister has been criticising Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over many issues including the CAA.

Kerala will vote on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.