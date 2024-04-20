               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dubai Airports Urges Passengers Not To Arrive Too Early To Avoid Overcrowding Amid Floods


4/20/2024 6:27:09 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dubai Airports, the second-busiest airport across the globe, on Saturday urged the passengers departing from Dubai International (DXB) not to come to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed amid floods and recommended arriving at the terminal only three hours before their scheduled departure.

