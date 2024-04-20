Autify Network Accelerates Towards Major Product Launches, Mainnet Preparation, And $AUTY Token Introduction

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 19th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Autify Network , a leading blockchain-powered supply chain management platform is dedicated to transforming the fashion and luxury industry by prioritizing transparency and traceability.







Autify Network is developing a platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide end-to-end visibility, enabling brands and consumers to verify the authenticity and origin of products. Led by CEO Nabarun Chakraborty , Autify Network remains committed to promoting integrity and sustainability at every transaction with a deep understanding of the pressing need for supply chain transparency and the challenges associated with counterfeit products

Having conducted over 50 successful proofs of concept (POCs) and currently onboarding more than 200 brands from the fashion and luxury industries. The company has proven its effectiveness in combating counterfeit products and upholding the integrity of supply chains.

Autify Network raised $1.9 million in venture capital funding and grants from notable investors including Loop Ventures, NEAR Foundation, Stellar Community Fund, Sia Foundation, and Biconomy underscores the confidence in Autify Network's vision and its potential to transform supply chain management.

Autify Network has also been recognized for its pioneering approach to supply chain management through participation in leading accelerator programs. These include the India Blockchain Accelerator by the Government of Telangana, ZILHive Incubation by Zilliqa, Stellar Community Fund Bootcamp, Celo Camp, and Hatch Web3 Accelerator by Hedera.







Looking beyond, Autify Network plans for major product launches, mainnet preparation, and introducing its utility token $AUTY further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the blockchain space. Stay tuned for exciting updates as we continue to drive positive change in the fashion and luxury industries.

Autify Network utilizes the characteristics of blockchain technology, such as immutability and tamper-proofing, to address supply chain/retail issues on a global scale. The use of blockchain technology ensures customers have access to accurate and reliable product information while promoting sustainability and responsibility in the industry.

By enabling trustless value and data transfer among diverse users, Autify Verified brand can achieve growth, profitability, and long-lasting customer relationships.

The integration of Sia into Autify Network's supply chain solutions marks a significant stride towards creating a resilient and future-ready supply chain ecosystem. Autify Network remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation through blockchain, and the collaboration with Sia sets the stage for further advancements in the industry.

