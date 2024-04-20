Will Bengaluru See More Rain Amid Heatwave? Here's What IMD Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After nearly 150 days, Bengaluru witnessed moderate rainfall, beringing relief to the Karnataka capital that was reeling from an intense heatwave and water shortage. The wet spell may continue in Bengaluru till April 23 as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).According to a daily report shared by the meteorological centre in Bengaluru on Friday, rainfall is \"very likely to occur\" over isolated places in Bengaluru (both rural and urban) till April 20 rains: Light showers bring relief to city amid heat wave conditions“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over the state on April 19 to April 21,\" the weather report added other cities of Karnataka may experience wet spells till April 23. However, despite the rainfall, there won't be a significant change in the maximum temperature. IMD has projected a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the southern state in the upcoming days sees first sunstroke death; heatwave in THESE states till April 21IMD weather forecast in other parts of India:A cyclonic circulation is lying over east Iran and Afghanistan that will affect northwest India's weather from April 22 IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lighting, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Besides, Uttarakhand may experience scattered rainfall till April 24 and thunderstorms may also occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal during the week to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds could also occur over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till April 22 and in Madhya Pradesh till April 21, IMD said predicts heatwave, rainfall in THESE states till April 22IMD's heatwave predictions:The heatwave conditions might prevail in some pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal during most days of the week and humid weather may also prevail in Telangana and Rayalaseema between April 20 and 22, and in Kerala till April 24.

