AERA And ERRA Hold International Workshop In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 19, 2024, Baku hosted an international workshop titledMastering Communications on Difficult Regulatory Decisions, jointlyorganised by the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and theEnergy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA), Azernews reports.

Dr. Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the AERA Board, in his openingspeech, welcomed the event's participants and noted that Azerbaijanhosts numerous high-level international events, pointing out thatthe UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijanin November this year. Highlighting that Azerbaijan has become aunique platform for high-level meetings and conferences acrossvarious sectors, Dr. Samir Akhundov expressed his belief thattoday's event will be beneficial for participants, fostering mutualdiscussions and the exchange of experiences.

Communications specialists from national energy regulatoryagencies, along with experts from leading companies specialising instrategic communication services and research, representingAzerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Latvia, North Macedonia, Greece,Canada, Nigeria, Albania, Poland, Kazakhstan, Oman, Moldova, andRomania, attended the international seminar.

The interactions during the event were fostered byQuestion-and-Answer sessions.

The workshop, which brought together nearly 30 communicationsspecialists from 15 countries, discussed the principles and methodsof effective communication as a public institution, elaborated bestpractices in communicating crucial decisions that affect socialwelfare, and presented country-specific case studies, portrayingboth successful and ineffective communication campaigns andtools.

Inaugurated in Bucharest on December 11, 2000, the EnergyRegulators Regional Association (ERRA) brings together 47regulatory bodies from 43 countries to provide a knowledge- andbest-practice-sharing platform on energy regulation. Since itsinception, AERA has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with ERRAand was admitted as an Associate Member of the organisation inApril 2018.