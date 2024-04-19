Two Labourers Die After Falling Into Trench In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that they were working in the trench when suddenly they slipped and fell into it.

“Soon after the incident police, locals rushed to spot and rescued them,” he said.

The official said they were shifted to a hospital, where of two among them died. The deceased have been identified as Maqbool Dar of Kulgam and Aziz ur Rehman of Bengal.

Medical superintendent district hospital Kulgam, Gulzar Ahmad Dar told KNO that two were brought dead to the hospital, while one is undergoing treatment and another one has been discharged.

