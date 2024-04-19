Armenian Provocation On Social Media Ends Up Being Total Failure

(MENAFN- AzerNews) EDITORIAL

Armenian propaganda, as always, spreads lies and disinformation just can't come to terms with the fact that he has completelylost both on the battlefield and in the information space.

This time, the occasion was video footage of the withdrawal ofmilitary equipment of peacekeepers from Garabagh.

The Armenian telegram channel claims that, under the guise ofRussian equipment, some mythical Artsakh Defence Army equipment isbeing exported, which Baku allegedly transferred to Russia aspayment for non-interference during the September 2023operation.

In the footage, the vehicles, at first glance, demonstrate theirorigin as belonging to a peacekeeping contingent. This is a blatantlie, since these Russian armoured personnel carriers are notpainted or were redesigned with aftermarket parts but in a factorymanner, and this model was not used by the Armenian army units thatwere illegally located in Garabagh.

So, as always, the Armenian propaganda machine anddisinformation end up in total failure.

The main idea of this cheap canard is to try to set Westerncountries against Azerbaijan and achieve the imposition ofsanctions under the guise of military assistance to Russia, whichis at war with Ukraine, but the trick did not work, as always.