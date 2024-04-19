Amit Shah To Hold Roadshow In Rajasthan Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Friday in support of BJP candidate Mannalal Rawat.

The roadshow will cover a distance of over one kilometre and will start from Dehli Gate in Udaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will also be present on the occasion.

BJP's Udaipur Lok Sabha Convenor Pramod Samar said that the arrangements have been made for the success of the roadshow and meetings of various mandals, districts and fronts of the party have been finalised.

There will be Gawari dance, Gair dance, Ghoomar dance while tableau of Lord Ramchandra, tableau of Lord Hanuman, tableau of Lord Mahavir will also be taken out during the roadshow.

Voting will be held in Udaipur on April 26.