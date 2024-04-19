30 Injured In Accident On Capri Ferry In Naples

(MENAFN- IANS) Capri, April 19 (IANS) Around 30 people were injured in a collision on a ferry sailing to the Italian mainland from the Mediterranean island of Capri on Friday, rescue officials said.

The exact course of events was initially unclear. According to reports, the high-speed Isola di Procida collided with the dock upon arrival in the city of Naples, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite the number of injuries, no one was seriously hurt in the incident, the rescue service said.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) economically strong democracies has been under way on Capri in the Gulf of Naples since Wednesday.

The vast majority of participants were still on the island on Friday.

Capri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy. The island, which has fewer than 15,000 permanent residents, attracts tens of thousands of visitors every day during the high season. The ferry crossing from the mainland takes about an hour.