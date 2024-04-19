Vcuarts Qatar Alumna's Installation Tribute To Two Female Visionaries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When designer Asma Derouiche was invited by Qatar Foundation (QF) to design and produce an artwork to celebrate the opening of Al Mujadilah, QF's new Center and Mosque for Women, she had no doubts as to where her source of inspiration would come from – from two women, who, though they lived centuries apart, were visionaries in the realm of education and development.

Derouiche chose to honor Fatima bint Muhammad Al Fihri, who is said to be the founder of the world's first university, in Fes, Morocco, and H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the driving force behind establishing QF, and currently its Chairperson.

The result was an irradiant installation titled 'Ripples of Hope' that blends the past and the future, a confluence where ancient wisdom meets modern education.

While the concept straddles two eras, it also represents the designer's connections to two countries and their respective cultures. Derouiche hails from the homeland of Fatima bint Muhammad Al Fihri – Tunisia – and is herself an alumna of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser's Education City, having earned an MFA in Design from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, the very first partner university to be set up by QF at its Education City campus in 1998.

The Doha-based designer chose to work with a local company to bring her concept to life. Once again, she drew inspiration from QF, choosing green and white as the colour palette.

Derouiche explains the concept behind, and the details of, the stunning installation, further.

“The moment I read the brief – which said that the opening art exhibition must provide individuals with a richer and more textured understanding of the multifaceted nature of Muslim women's lives and social contributions throughout history – I immediately knew who and what my design should be about.

“I wanted to show the ripple effect that the work of two women, and other Muslim women who they represent, had and continue to have, over generations. Much like the concentric circles created when a solitary stone lands upon a still surface of water, the contours and arcs in this artwork invite viewers to ponder the endless possibilities born from a singular moment in time – that single moment could be a smile, an act of kindness, the time shared with a loved one, or it could be the far-reaching influences that visionaries such as Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Fatima bint Muhammad Al-Fihri, have on generations.

“I also incorporated a beam of light into each of the three sculptures, a metaphor for the radiating influence of learning and education from one generation to the next,” she says.