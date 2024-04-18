LG Discusses Investment Proposals With Officials

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday discussed investment proposals received by his administration at a meeting here with officials and directed them to hold regular meetings with industry bodies to address crucial issues.
Chairing a joint meeting of the Department of Industries and Commerce and Department of Geology and Mining here, the LG stressed on the promotion of start-ups in the Union Territory.ADVERTISEMENT
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary (Finance) Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari among other officials, a spokesman said.
A detailed discussion took place on investment proposals, implementation of projects and schemes of the Department of Industries and Commerce, the spokesman said.
Sinha directed senior officials to hold regular meetings with investors and industry bodies to address crucial issues, the official said.
LG Sinha also reviewed the progress achieved under new central schemes like One District One Product, Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, PM Vishwakarma etc, the spokesman said.
