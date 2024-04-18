Baker Hughes Discusses Possible Chemical Factory In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received a delegation from Baker Hughes in Washington, early Thursday morning.

During the meeting, they discussed the company's development work in Iraq in the oil and gas sector. The Prime Minister emphasized that gas projects in Iraq are a priority for the government to meet the needs of power plants and to stop environmental damage caused by gas flaring.

He urged the company to contribute to establishing a factory for chemicals used in drilling and oil extraction operations.

The Baker Hughes delegation expressed readiness for further cooperation with the Iraqi government and the private sector, emphasizing their willingness to implement smart solutions for the development and maintenance of oil and gas fields.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)