Permanent Representative Of Qatar To UN Meets UN Secretary-General Special Representative To Libya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif Al Thani met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Libya HE Abdoulaye Bathily, at the permanent delegation's headquarters in New York.
The meeting dealt with the latest developments in Libya, and ways to support the work of the United Nations mission to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.
MENAFN18042024000063011010ID1108113403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.