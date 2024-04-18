Permanent Representative Of Qatar To UN Meets UN Secretary-General Special Representative To Libya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif Al Thani met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Libya HE Abdoulaye Bathily, at the permanent delegation's headquarters in New York.

The meeting dealt with the latest developments in Libya, and ways to support the work of the United Nations mission to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.