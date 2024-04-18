Türkiye Targets $60B In Tourism Revenue With 60M Tourists In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye targets $60 billion in tourism revenue in 2024, as therehas been a significant increase in bookings in the country, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Firuz Baglikaya, chairman of the Association of Turkish TravelAgencies (TÜRSAB), told Anadolu that they are working closely withmember travel agencies to reach the revenue target in 2024, with anaim to reach 60 million tourists this year.

“Nearly 1.5 billion international trips are made yearly, andwith tourism being a highly strategic sector thanks to itsemployment-creating and value-added structure, competition in thesector is increasing day by day worldwide,” he said.

He stated that the distribution of tourists to Türkiye is mainlyconcentrated in three to four cities, which needs to change.

“We need to attract tourists from high-spending income groups toTürkiye and increase the share of high-value tourism types, such ascultural, health, and more,” said Baglikaya.

“We aim to ensure with the 'Century of Tourism' project that thesector booms all over the country and throughout the year,” headded.

'Tourism to continue to determine Türkiye's future'

Baglikaya mentioned that the tourism sector will grow to be evenmore important than it is today, as the competition in the sectoris expected to become intense.

He noted that Türkiye aims to host 100 million tourists in thefuture, and in the scope of this mission, the tourism sector in thecountry will advance further.

“We expect that tourism employment, which is at 1.5 million,will at least double with these targets; and therefore, tourismwill continue to be one of the sectors that determine Türkiye'sfuture,” he said.

'Total cost of tourism investments stands at approximately$90B'

“Tourism in Türkiye grew from 2 million tourists to 50 million,and today, the total cost of tourism investments has reachedapproximately $90 billion, and the number of people employed hasincreased to approximately 1.5 million,” Muberra Eresin, presidentof the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB), told Anadolu.

“Our goal is to reach $60 billion in tourism revenue and 60million tourists this year, in line with the target of the Ministryof Culture and Tourism, and we believe that the sector willcontinue to reach its targets and to provide strong support to thecountry's economy, employment, and development,” she said.

“The 12% increase in the number of visitors to Türkiye in thefirst two months of this year also supports our expectations from international tourism expos are also positive, hence,we expect an increase in hotel occupancy in 2024,” she added.

'Türkiye has many advantages'

Adviye Bergemann, founding president of the InternationalSustainable Tourism Association (USTUD), stated that Türkiye hasvery different dynamics within itself.

“The tourism sector was more cautious in its planning andpreparations in 2024, and Europe is doing much better in luxurytourism compared to previous years, with demand showing increasedmomentum,” she said.

“Despite the many competitors in the sector, Türkiye has manyadvantages,” she added.