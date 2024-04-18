Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Tartisan Nickel is a Canadian mineral and metals exploration and mining development company with its shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market

The company's flagship project is the Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario and covering about 10,150 acres

The company's other assets include two additional exploration and development projects in Ontario and another in the central Peru mineral belt Tartisan Nickel in December 2023 closed C$1.35 million in flow-through financing with proceeds to fund the exploration and development of the Kenbridge Nickel Project

Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF)

is a Canadian mineral and battery metals exploration and mining development company. Tartisan's flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Project. Located in the Kenora Mining District, in the Province of Ontario, the Kenbridge Nickel Project is an advanced staged nickel deposit with a measured, indicated and inferred resource and has an existing 622-meter three compartment shaft.

As the world looks to utilize electric vehicles (“EVs”) in an effort to reduce air pollution, demand for EV battery metals is on the rise. Nickel is one of these in-demand battery metals, and there are few new, high grade development projects ready to meet this opportunity. Silver, zinc, copper and even lead are also...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TTSRF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN