Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Low Horizontal Visibility Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Friday will be fine becomes misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be hazy and misty to foggy at places later, the report added, warning of poor horizontal visibility later.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 10 knot becomes variable later.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.

