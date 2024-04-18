Astra Tech Delivers A Region-First 24x7 Personal Tutoring Service with Filo via Botim

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE, 18 April 2024: In a significant move to expand its service offerings, Astra Tech, a leader in consumer technology in the MENA region, announces the integration of Filo, the world's only 24x7 instant personal tutoring platform, into Botim. This collaboration marks a major leap in providing accessible, high-quality educational services to users worldwide, fostering a global community of learners and educators.



With Filo, millions of students in the MENA region will get the unique ability to connect directly with expert tutors within 60 seconds over a 1:1 video call. Unlike traditional classes, students connect to tutors any time of the day, as many times as they want and as long as they want.



Filo brings evidence-backed ‘Accelerated Learning’, supported by research from Harvard, JPAL, and the World Bank, into Botim, reaching over 150 million users globally. The platform offers access to a network of 60,000 experienced tutors, delivering personalized and responsive educational support to over 4.5 million students across 15 countries. This move by Filo on Botim is a significant step towards global educational equity.



In 2023, Astra Tech, a leader in consumer technology in MENA, launched Botim 3.0 as the world's first "Ultra App". This innovative app, distinct from the typical super app, aims to offer a comprehensive digital experience, blending fintech, e-commerce, GPT, and communications in one user-friendly interface. This launch addresses the increasing app clutter, providing a streamlined, chat-based solution for diverse users to access various services through a single platform.



Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, commented: "The inclusion of Filo in Botim's offerings is a testament to our commitment to diversify and enrich the lives of our users. Education is a vital pillar in personal and societal growth. This collaboration is more than just a service; it's an investment in the future of our global community."



This partnership opens up exciting avenues for parents and teachers worldwide. Parents gain peace of mind knowing their children have access to quality education anytime, while teachers can leverage Filo's resources to enhance their teaching methodologies and reach.



Imbesat Ahmad, CEO and Co-founder, Filo, commented on the launch: "Partnering with Astra Tech and integrating with Botim is a strategic step towards making world-class education accessible to all. Our 24x7 tutoring service is not just about academic assistance; it's about empowering students, parents, and teachers with the tools and support needed for holistic education."



Through Botim, Astra Tech has consistently excelled in connecting people and services. Now, with Filo, it embarks on a journey to transform the educational landscape, making learning more accessible, engaging, and effective than ever before.







MENAFN18042024006284013642ID1108111064