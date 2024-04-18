HDFC Life Logs Rs 1,569 Crore PAT, Declares Final Dividend Of Rs 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd closed FY24 with a net profit of Rs 1,569 crore, earning a total premium of about Rs 63,076 crore, against Rs 1,360 crore net profit and a total premium of Rs 57,533 crore in FY23.
"Despite the budget changes impacting high ticket sized business this year, we delivered a healthy growth of 20 per cent for Q4 after adjusting for the one-off business of Rs 1,000 crore in March 2023," MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar said.
She said the company logged a growth of 11 per cent, thereby achieving the stated aspiration of double-digit growth.
The life insurer's renewal premium collections grew by 18 per cent year-on-year and the persistency for the 13th month and 61st month was 87 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.
The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY24.
