Rajkumar Hirani’S Son To Make His Acting Debut With Feroze Abbas Khan’S Play 'Tumhari Amrita'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is set to make his acting debut with the theatre play 'Tumhari Amrita' directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan.

The epistolary play is an Indian context adaptation of A. R. Gurney's American play, 'Love Letters'. The Hindi/Urdu version was written in 1992 by playwright Javed Siddiqui after Feroze approached him following his meeting with Gurney.

The play premiered at the Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai, on February 27, 1992, during the Jennifer Kapoor Festival as a tribute to the late actress on her birthday.

With the play set to return, Vir will be seen putting his skills to the test, given the legacy of the play.

Earlier, Vir made his directorial debut with 'Return Gift', which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

The film competed in the 'Little Director's category' at the festival.

Inspired by a true story shared by Vir's grandmother, he made the film with his classmates.