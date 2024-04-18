Raj Kundra Linked To Bitcoin Ponzi Scam: All You Need To Know About ₹6,600 Crore Investment Fraud Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Raj Kundra, husband to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was back in the news on Thursday when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth ₹98 crore, including a bungalow in Pune and equity shares as a part of a money laundering investigation July 2021, Raj Kundra

had been arrested by the Mumbai Police after four women complained that they had been forced to shoot porn after being promised an acting job in web series. He was released from Arthur Road jail in September 2021.

However, businessman Raj Kundra found himself in the eye of federal agencies for cheating of investor funds through use of Bitcoins Kundra Bitcoin Ponzi Scam: What is the case?The Bitcoin Ponzi scam came to limelight after multiple FIRs had been filed by Maharashtra and Delhi police highlighting the investors plea after they had invested in the scheme called 'Gain Bitcoin' in 2017.

Promoters of the Ponzi scheme Gain Bitcoin, Ajay and Mahender Bhardwaj had promised investors a 10 per cent return per month in the form of bitcoins.

The FIRs had been filed against a company called Variable Tech Pte Ltd. The promoters of this company Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj were also named

in the FIRs.

According to the police complaint, these people had collected ₹6,600 crore in 2017 from their investors.

According to reports, the investors were initially paid off from the investments came in from the new ones. However, the payments stopped when the Bhardwaj group could not rope in new investors bought bitcoins with the remaining money and hid them in obscure online wallets. The Enforcement Directorate alleges that the investors hid their ill gotten Bitcoins from the investors, thereby cheating them of their promised 10 per cent.

Raj Kundra, according to ED, received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind and promoter of Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam Amit Bhardwaj for setting up Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine Kundra is still in possession of 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at more than ₹150 crore, the ED said, Raj Kundra is not the main accused in this case Kundra Bitcoin Ponzi Scam: Details of assets seizedAccording to the official statement released by the investigative agency,

ED attached properties including a residential flat in Mumbai's Juhu area. This residential flat was under the name of Shilpa Shetty.

ED also attached a bungalow in Pune registered under the name of Raj Kundra. The federal agency further attached equity shares of Raj Kundra under

the money laundering investigation.

A provisional attachment order has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties worth ₹97.79 crore, ED said.

