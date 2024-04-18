Warm Weather Expected Across Most Regions Until Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) -- Jordan is currently experiencing a stretch of warm weather, which commenced on Wednesday and is expected to persist through the weekend until Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, warm weather is anticipated in the majority of regions, with relatively higher temperatures expected once again in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are forecast to remain moderate and westerly, occasionally intensifying and contributing to potential dust storms, particularly affecting visibility levels across the country.A slight decrease in temperatures is expected tomorrow, Friday, with the weather leaning towards warmth in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are likely to experience relatively hotter conditions. Winds are projected to shift to a moderate northwesterly direction, occasionally increasing in intensity, especially in the eastern parts of Jordan.Saturday is forecast to see a slight rise in temperatures once again, with warm weather anticipated for most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to remain relatively hot. Cloud cover is expected at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the eastern regions, while winds are predicted to be moderate and northwesterly, occasionally strengthening in the eastern parts of the country.In terms of temperature ranges, East Amman is expected to see highs of 28 degrees Celsius and lows of 14 degrees Celsius today. West Amman may experience highs of 26 degrees Celsius and lows of 12 degrees Celsius, while the northern highlands could see temperatures ranging from 23 to 11 degrees Celsius. In the Sharah highlands, temperatures are expected to range from 24 to 10 degrees Celsius. The Dead Sea region may experience temperatures ranging from 36 to 18 degrees Celsius, and the Gulf of Aqaba could see temperatures ranging from 36 to 19 degrees Celsius.