Egypt PM Orders Plan To Develop Low-Water-Consuming Rice Varieties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) This initiative aims to enhance rice productivity, reduce water usage, and ensure food security in Egypt.

During a Wednesday meeting held to discuss the status of rice cultivation and innovative mechanisms to boost production, Madbouly emphasized the strategic importance of rice as a staple food for Egyptian citizens and a key economic crop.

Moreover, he stressed the need to adhere to designated rice cultivation areas and prioritize the development of water-efficient, high-yielding rice varieties.

In response, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El-Kosayer announced that the ministry has already successfully developed rice varieties that significantly reduce water consumption through innovative and technology-driven agricultural practices.

These varieties require a shorter growth period, enabling them to withstand water scarcity and climate change. El-Kosayer noted that these modern rice hybrids have contributed to a 20% reduction in water requirements while simultaneously boosting productivity.

This plan comes as part of the North African nation's efforts to address water scarcity challenges and ensure sustainable agricultural practices.

Furthermore, Madbouly emphasized the importance of bolstering Egypt's fertilizer industry to meet the domestic market's requirements and boost export opportunities. This came during a separate meeting with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, El-Kosayer, and Minister of Public Enterprise Sector Mahmoud Ezzat.

The Egyptian Prime Minister stressed the need to streamline fertilizer distribution mechanisms to safeguard the interests of farmers.

Accordingly, he directed officials to assess the actual cultivated areas and future expansion plans. This information will be crucial in determining the precise fertilizer quantities needed for the domestic market, paving the way for identifying export volumes to maximize the benefits of surplus production.

The Egyptian Minister of Agriculture presented a comprehensive report on the distribution system for nitrogenous fertilizers, the subsidized variety.

El-Kosayer also outlined the status of subsidized fertilizer supply from companies to the Ministry of Agriculture. He elaborated on the distribution of fertilizers to farmers through the“Kart Al-Falah” (Farmer Card) system, adhering to the recommended fertilizer quantities for specific crops and actual cultivated areas.