Jammu And Kashmir News: Bihar Worker Succumbs To Terrorist Attack In Anantnag

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.
MENAFN17042024007365015876ID1108107808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.