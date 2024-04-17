ICC CWCL2 Series Between Scotland, Namibia And Oman Postponed To July Due To Adverse Weather

(MENAFN- IANS) Glasgow, April 17 (IANS) The Men's ICC CWCL2 series between Scotland, Namibia, and Oman, which was originally scheduled for May 2-12 at Forfarshire CC, has now been postponed to happen from July 16-26 at the same venue due to adverse weather, said Cricket Scotland on Wednesday.

In a statement, Cricket Scotland said the decision to postpone the series has been taken following consultation and agreements between the three competing nations and the ICC, due to the recent adverse weather severely hampering the preparation of pitches and the wider ground infrastructure at Forthill.

It added that the T20I between Scotland and Oman, scheduled for May 14 at the same venue, has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. Ticketing information for the rescheduled CWCL2 fixtures will be released in due course.

“It is obviously very disappointing to announce the cancellation of this series. The unprecedented poor weather we have seen this spring across the country has left an extremely high volume of water on the ground, and it would be hugely challenging to run this series in May without significant disruption to the playing schedule.”

“I would like to thank everyone at Forfarshire CC for their efforts in recent weeks in extremely difficult circumstances, as well as the ICC, Namibia, and Oman for their understanding and flexibility in agreeing to the rescheduling.”

“We are pleased to confirm the new dates for the series and will release updated details around ticketing shortly. We look forward to a successful series at Forfarshire CC in July, when hopefully we will have better weather and playing conditions to look forward to,” said Paul Macari, Head of Operations and Commercial, Cricket Scotland.

Revised schedule

July 16 - Scotland v Oman

July 18 - Oman v Namibia

July 20 - Scotland v Namibia

July 22 - Scotland v Oman

July 24 - Oman v Namibia

July 26 - Scotland v Namibia