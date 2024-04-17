Dubai draws the Curtain on the 5th Edition of the “Labor Sports Tournament”

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) appreciated the remarkable efforts, exerted by the participants in the various competitions of the 5th edition of the “Labor Sports Tournament”, the biggest of its kind which is organized by the Council annually in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, under title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.



The 5th edition of the Tournament was held at various pitches in Dubai with participation of 40 thousand male & female laborers from 275 companies who competed in 11 sports competitions; these were: basketball, football, road race, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi. This edition of the Tournament witnessed distinctive participation of women teams from different companies in the badminton, volleyball & yoga competitions, while female laborers contributed to the management & refereeing of these competitions.



In basketball competition, the Drydocks World Team beat ENOC counterpart 44 – 29 in the final match & secured the competition’s title, while the TransGuard Co. gained 3rd place and Desert Group came 4th. Mudjmar Laksmana of the Drydocks World Team won the best player’s title in the competition.



Dulsco Team won 1st place in the cricket competition followed by Nuzul Stars in the 2nd place and Dubai Municipality in the 3rd place. Shehzad Pautt from Dulsco was awarded as best player in the competition, while Zeeshan Mohammed was named as the best bowler.



Subhesh Suresh of the Emrill Co. won 1st place of the 50 M swimming competition, followed by Vishnu Rajan in the 2nd place and Rameez Babu in the 3rd place. In 100 M competition, Aqeel Jayan of Emrill Co. secured 1st place, followed by Neilbert Lugo from the Drydocks World in the 2nd place & Habib Sheikh from Dulsco in the 3rd place. In 200 M competition, Abhilash Shaji Anitha of Emrill Co. secured the 1st place, followed by Raj Bhardwaj from Al-Waha Metal Industries in 2nd place and his companion in the same company Lego Lewis in the 3rd place.



In conclusion of each competition, the winners of the first three places besides winners in individual prizes by were honored cups & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, accompanied by representatives of DSC and the Positive Soul Initiative of Dubai Police. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the competition. Huge numbers of spectators, including laborers & families, attended the competitions and supported participating contestants.



The Tournament took place at 10 different locations; these are: Jebel Ali, Al-Quoz, Al-Jeddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4 and Al-Ghurair Residential Complex.



DSC organizes the “Labor Sports Tournament” to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work, cement social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC’s strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.







