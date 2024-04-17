Azerbaijan Army Neutralises Quadrocopter In Direction Of Tovuz District, Def Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The quadrocopter attempting to carry out reconnaissance flightsover the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in thedirection of the Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region wasdetected, neutralised, and seized thanks to the vigilance of theAzerbaijan Army Units, Azernews reports, citingAzerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosedlocations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, andassorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan'sGarabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenianseparatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts byArmenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations withinAzerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the AzerbaijaniArmy conducted swift anti-terrorist operations, resulting in thedisarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently,leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought toBaku, where they were lawfully detained.