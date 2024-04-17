(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Ashghal will implement a temporary closure of Al Waab Intersection on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor for 48 hours.
The road closure will be effective from 2am, Friday, April 19, 2024, to 2am on Sunday, April 21, to carry out some maintenance works for the junction.
Meanwhile the free right turns and the flyovers will be kept open to traffic.
During the closure, designed in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, road users can use the adjacent junctions as shown in the map.
