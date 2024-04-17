UK suggests to deal with Israel- Iran tensions with wisdom

(MENAFN) Israel has every right to react following the Iranian drone as well as projectile assault during the weekend however, would be better served by abstaining from an escalation, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron has stated. The Iranian attacks, which Israeli representatives state included nearly 300 drones as well as projectiles of different sorts, came in reply to the bombardment of an Iranian consular compound in Syria previously this month that caused many top Iranian army officers murdered. Iran thinks that Israel was behind the attack, even though West Jerusalem has neither claimed or denied accountability.



In a meeting with a news agency on Monday, Cameron, who served as United Kingdom premier between 2010 as well as 2016 also was employed as foreign secretary in 2023, depicted the Iranian attack as a “double defeat.” He debated that the assault “was almost a total failure, and they’ve revealed to the world that they are the malign influence in the region.” Referring to the size of the assault, Cameron commented: “Of course if you’re sitting in Israel this morning you’re thinking quite rightly – ‘We have every right to respond to this’… But we are urging that they shouldn’t escalate.” “I totally understand those in Israel who want to see more, but I think this is a time to think with head as well as heart and to be smart as well as tough,” he stated.



Cameron also noted that he wished there would be no “retaliatory response,” and that the globe would alter its concentration back to Hamas as well as the war captives that had been detained by the Palestinian weaponized party following its assault on Israel in 2023.

