Saudia's Alfursan, Skyteam Lounges Offer BD Passengers Premium Travel Experience

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Jeddah : Saudia's airport lounges including the AlFursan and SkyTeam lounges offer Bangladeshi passengers a premium travel experience.

It may be mentioned here that lounge access is exclusive to passengers flying in First Class and Business Class as well as to Alfursan (loyalty programme) members with gold or silver status.

Eligible guests not only have access to the Alfursan lounges but also to other lounges at over 750 airports worldwide.

Saudia's Alfursan frequent flyer programme offers Bangladeshi passengers an enriching travel experience with a range of benefits and rewards including reward tickets, upgrades, global lounge access, increased luggage allowance, priority wait-listing and more.

With gold or silver status, Alfursan members can savour a pre-flight indulgence, embracing a









diverse culinary journey from local delicacies to international favourites in exquisite lounges, while their children are entertained in engaging kids' zones.

Meanwhile, fully-equipped business centres at the lounges provide guests with private workspaces, complemented by spacious seating areas equipped with TV screens and reading materials.

To further elevate the journey, shower facilities are available for a refreshing start before boarding the next flight.

ALfursan lounges are available only in Riyadh, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam and Cairo.

On the other hand, being a SkyTeam member, Saudia guests also have access to the SkyTeam lounges available in Beijing, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Sydney, Vancouver and many other desntinations.