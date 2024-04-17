Lightfury Games Raises $8.5 Mn To Make High-End Titles In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Gaming startup LightFury Games on Wednesday said it has secured $8.5 million in its maiden fundraising round led by Blume Ventures and other key investors.

The startup added that it will use the funds to build AAA titles and get top talent for their studios in India and the UK.

AAA games, known for their high level of polish and quality, are developed by top gaming studios with significant financial and technical resources.

"The size of the gaming market in India is on the rise and it is an excellent time for us to bring our expertise into the industry," said Karan Shroff, CEO and Co-Founder of LightFury Games.

"We intend to utilise the capital to hire top-tier talent in the country to put India on the global map," he added.

Other investors in the funding round included MIXI, Gemba Capital, and Angels, with participation from individuals such as Kunal Shah and Gaurav Munjal.

LightFury was founded by Shroff, gaming industry veteran Anurag Banerjee and Tina Balachandran, former executive of Unacademy and Tencent Games.

"The ability to piece together the talent and bring in believers from the gaming and consumer universe make it one of our most exciting investments we've made in this space," said Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Blume Ventures.