RJAF Intensifies Air Patrols To Protect Airspace

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Spokesperson of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said on Tuesday that the Royal Jordanian Air Force continues to conduct intensive patrols and missions in Jordan's airspace to ensure its protection.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson said that the JAF are working to protect the country's borders and ensure the security and safety of its citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.