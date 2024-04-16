Qatar Takes Part In 9Th Our Ocean Conference Greece 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Athena: The State of Qatar took part on Tuesday in the opening of the 9th Our Ocean Conference (OOC) Greece 2024. Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie headed the Qatari delegation to the conference.

The State of Qatar's participation reflects its commitment to its unwavering global efforts to preserve the Earth and its natural resources, especially the oceans, which generate 50 percent of the Earths oxygen and regulates climate.

Attended by representatives of governments, international organizations, NGOs and private entities, the event aims to push participants to be further committed to ocean conservation, in the marine resources management and sustainable economic development.

This edition covers main six areas of actions: Marine Protected Areas, Sustainable Blue Economies, Climate Change, Maritime Security, Sustainable Fisheries and Marine Pollution.

First launched in 2014 under an initiative of former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the OOC has gradually become an overarching forum for dialogue that brings together governments and intergovernmental organizations. It managed to raise over USD 130 billion to preserve oceans.