Mine Explosion In Kandahar Kills One Child

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local government officials in Kandahar province report a tragic incident in Arghistan district where an explosion of an unexploded mine resulted in the loss of one child's life and the injury of another.

According to reports on Monday, April 16th, the incident occurred in the village of Mullah Sher Ali in Arghistan district.

Officials state that the injured child has been transferred to Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar for treatment.

Previously, over ten children have lost their lives due to unexploded mines in Herat and Ghazni provinces.

This comes amidst continuous explosions of unexploded mines across various regions of the country, claiming dozens of lives, including children, over the years.

According to UNICEF, Afghanistan remains one of the most heavily mined and explosive remnants of war (ERW) contaminated countries globally, with 85% of casualties being children.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also emphasizes Afghanistan's status as the most mine-contaminated country globally, with approximately 60% of mine explosion victims being children.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram