Egg Donated For Masjid Construction Fetches Over Rs 2.26 Lakh In Auction In North Kashmir's Sopore

The heartwarming gesture has come to the fore from Malpore village in Sopore, 55 kilometre from Srinagar, where the local masjid committee started collecting donations both in cash and in kind.
An elderly woman, who has requested anonymity, said she donated a freshly laid egg by her chicken.
A resident said people bid on the egg for three days and after every round, the successful bidder paid the amount they bid and then returned the egg to the committee as a donation to raise more money.
On the final day of the auction, a young businessman named Danish Ahmad bought the egg for a whopping Rs 70,000.
Ahmad, who hails from the neighbouring Warpora area, said,“We are very eager to complete the construction of this masjid at the earliest. As the masjid is planned to be big, the funds needed are also rather large.”
“I am not a rich man but it was just my passion and emotion towards the sacred space...,” he added.
According to Ahmad, after several rounds of auction, the cumulative funds raised by bidders for the egg was a staggering Rs 2,26,350.
