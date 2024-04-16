Renovated Courtyards Handed Over To Residents With Participation Of Leyla Aliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the HeydarAliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, courtyardslocated in multi-story buildings housing over 2,200 residents werelandscaped and inaugurated as part of the Green World SolidarityYear.

Leyla Aliyeva, who attended the ceremony on Tuesday,participated in a mass tree planting event held as part of theinitiative and presented gifts to the young residents of thecourtyard.

The "Our Courtyard" project, spearheaded by founder and head ofthe IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva since 2017, aims to enhancecleanliness and environmental quality in courtyards across thecapital, promote green spaces, foster spaces for meaningfulrecreation, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions forresidents. So far, a total of 152 residential areas have beenlandscaped and handed over to residents under this initiative.