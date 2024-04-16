Slovakia To Keep Supporting Ukraine Despite Rhetoric Shifts - Caputova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the change in political rhetoric due to a new government being elected last year and recently a new president, Bratislava will continue to provide support to Ukraine.

That's according to Slovakia's incumbent President Zuzanna Caputova, who will soon cease to perform the duties of the head of state. She spoke at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have a certain change in rhetoric regarding the government and president, but in practical steps, Slovakia will continue to help Ukraine," Caputova emphasized.

She noted that previously, all Slovak governments helped Ukraine to a large extent in terms of arms supplies, "everything we could transfer – we have already transferred, now we have run out of opportunities."

"But what is important is that the new Slovak government, which came to power last September, continues to provide other forms of aid, including military aid on a commercial basis, as well as the transportation of military aid via Slovakian territory, military training, and decision-making within the EU on Russia and sanctions," Caputova said.

According to the president, the government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico is currently focusing on infrastructure projects and reconstruction of Ukraine, as evidenced by the recent joint meeting of the two governments.

Caputova noted that with the election of a new president in Slovakia (Peter Pellegrini - ed.), concrete practical steps regarding assistance to Ukraine will not change. She noted that in Slovakia, the president has limited influence on government policy.

In turn, President Duda expressed hope that Poland and Slovakia will continue to cooperate closely on multiple issues, including support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

He noted that recently, various statements have been voiced in Slovakia regarding support for Ukraine, which he associates with the election campaigns. However, the Polish head of state expressed confidence that Slovakia will continue to back Ukraine, adding that he will try to establish direct contact with the newly elected Slovak president as soon as possible.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the second round of the Slovak presidential election in early April, the leader of the left-wing party Voice - Social Democracy, the incumbent head of the Slovak Parliament, Peter Pellegrini, an ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is skeptical of Ukraine, won the election runoff with 53.12% of the votes.

His opponent, Ivan Korcok, a pro-Western diplomat and former foreign minister of Slovakia, gained 46.87%.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, said Slovakia fully supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and will not hinder the process but offer help to this end.

Photo: PAP/Paweł Supernak