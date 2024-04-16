Man, Helped By Son, Slits Throats Of Daughter And Cousin Over Suspicion Of Affair

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) A man, helped by his son, on Tuesday killed his daughter and his cousin by slitting their throats following suspicion over an illicit relationship between them, police said, adding both have been arrested.

The incident occurred in east Delhi's Bhajanpura area, and the deceased were identified as Danish, 35, of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, and Shaina, 22, a resident of Ghonda.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4.30 p.m. and a police control room call was received at Bhajanpura police station at 4.40 p.m., with the caller saying that his sister and uncle had been murdered and he wanted to surrender.

A police team reached the spot at Gali No 5, North Ghonda, to find both the deceased and the accused, identified as Mohd Shahid, 46, and his son Kudush, 20, were arrested from there.

“Father (Shahid) and son (Kudush) murdered Shaina and Danish because they suspected that Shaina and Danish were having an illicit love affair," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said, adding that the throats of both were slit with a large knife.

"The hands and feet of Shaina had been bound with a chunni and a lungi. The accused persons first killed Danish and then Shaina," he said.

Kudush then called the PCR and reported the crime.

The DCP said that the crime and forensic science laboratory teams also reached the spot and a case of murder was registered.