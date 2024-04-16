Ahmedabad Cybercrime Branch Nabs 2 Youth In Ayurvedic Medicine Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 16 (IANS) The Cybercrime Branch of the Ahmedabad Police has arrested two individuals linked to a gang committing financial fraud.

The accused were allegedly selling an ayurvedic medicine claimed to enhance sexual power under the brand name 'Ankush Aryuveda'.

This scam involved contacting people across India, dispatching parcels of the dubious medicine, and then coercing them with threats of legal action if they refused to pay or posted negative reviews, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ajay alias Ajju Babulal Verma (25) and Himanshu Harishbhai (18), were allegedly involved in this act for the last two months. During this period, they defrauded 13 individuals of a significant amount of money.

According to the Cybercrime Branch officials, the scam also involved sending fake notices to the victims, which fraudulently claimed to be from the Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Department, threatening the recipients with imprisonment or fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 unless they made payments through digital wallets.

The investigation revealed that a case had also been registered against the main accused in Daman, indicating a pattern of criminal activity.